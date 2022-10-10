Watch: 'Batdog'? Pet dog gets ready for Halloween, wears Batman mask in viral video

e-Paper Get App
The video, which was shared a few hours ago, has won over 3.4 million views on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
Do you love watching cute animal videos? If you are someone who enjoys spending time with your beloved pet, then this video will leave you smiling.

As Halloween shall soon be on the calendar, a human took to dress up their pet doggo in a Batman avatar. The adorable "Batdog" can be seen wearing a black-coloured cape and a Batman mask.

Halloween is an occasion celebrated each year on October 31. On this day, people prepare special foods for the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, and most light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts and evil spirits. Halloween also revolved around people fancying their funky and scary face masks.

The video showing the Batman-like dog was shared a few hours ago, and has won over 3.4 million views on Twitter. Haven't watched the viral footage yet?

