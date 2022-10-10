Watch: Goat kneels down, prays to Lord Shiva during aarti at a UP temple in Kanpur | Twitter

Mondays are considered auspiciously dedicated to Lord Shiva. How about witnessing an aarti from a serene temple in Uttar Pradesh? In the backdrop of the holy chants, a goat stole all the show for his behaviour inside the temple premises.

Did it create a ruckus? No. The animal was calmly seen offering prayers to the Lord, just similar to how humans around him did. While people worshipped the deity with folded hands and clapped to the rhythm of the devotional song, the goat was seen kneeling down as of in a state of sincere prayer.

The video of the incident from Baba Anandeshwar Temple, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. Watch:

A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar.@SarahLGates1 @thebritishhindu @davidfrawleyved pic.twitter.com/QHM8UjAye2 — David Johnson (@David59180674) October 9, 2022