'His name is Ronnie Pandey, don't call him dog': Pet parent's video goes viral; watch

When reporter called Ronnie Pandey a 'dog'... | Viral video via Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: It is quite common that pet parents get upset when someone addresses their 'dog' as so instead of calling the pet with its name. A recent video from Lucknow, UP showed a man defending his pet dog Ronnie while in a conversation with a reporter.

The video shows the man saying, "Ronnie Pandey is his name. Why are you saying 'dog' repeatedly," to which the reporter apologizes. The clip further heard the pet parent, "We are Pandey, so is our pet. If we are Pandey, wouldn't our dog be one, too?"

According to reports, the dog being discussed in the viral video was accused of biting a person at their private parts. Following the incident, the pet parent came under the legal scanner and was subject to relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

I am Pandey, so my dog is also Pandey, says the dog owner Rajendra Pandey whose pet bit a person in his private part in UP's Lucknow. Pandey, the dog, was taken away by the authorities. Pandey, the owner wants him released. pic.twitter.com/TeoG51fiTj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 18, 2022

The dog owner has been detained in UP for questioning after his pet bit the private parts of a person, TOI quoted the local police, further suggesting that a case registered under section 289 of the IPC (Negligent conduct with respect to animal).

Later in the viral footage, the pet parent who performs in a music band or orchestra told the reporter that the dog was of a silent nature and would have never indulged into any act of violence: "It's a desi (indigenous) breed, it is too sweet to bite anyone..."