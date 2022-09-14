Watch: Balloon seller's kind gesture towards pet dog goes viral

Instagram

A video showing a balloon seller's generosity towards a dog has surfaced on the internet. In the now-viral footage, he can been seen taking out a non-inflated balloon from his bicycle and later making it to a air-filled yellow ring. The doggo who excitedly watches the entire process, with his tail waving in joy, grabs the play tool soon after it's ready.

It seemed like the man was on his way pitching and selling the product, when he soon spotted the cute animal in the neighbourhood, leading to halt and gift something from his side for the pet dog.

Surely an adorable episode that would give you positive vibes. The video has attracted nearly 2 million views in just a couple of days.

Watch:

Netizens were impressed by the video shared on Instagram. The comments section ran into heart and fire emojis indicating their fondness towards the cute clip. Check some reactions: