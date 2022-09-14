Watch: Furry dog happily enjoys rain on Delhi-NCR terrace; video hits nearly 4 million views

Instagram

The bond between between humans and animals is a very special one, especially when it's about pets at home. People find the time spend along with them to be just pawesome .

The recent video ditches the idea that doggos don't like bathing or getting wet, as this cute creature enthusiastically jumps and dances to drizzles from the sky - making the best of the weather in its style at the building terrace.

The therapy dog can be identified as Whiskers 'Whiskeyy' Syal and is suggested to have its home in Delhi-NCR region. As rains began in the region, Whiskeyy was seen running towards the terrace with all vigour and desires to enjoy the dancing mood.

The adorable video, impressing netizens, shows Whiskeyy excited to witness and embrace rain showers. You may have known about the peacock's eagerness to enjoy the downpour, however, this doggo is no less!

The video is viral with over 3.9 M views. Haven't watched it, yet? Take a look at the viral video, right here: