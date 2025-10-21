 Furious Employees Throw 'Soan Papdi' Boxes At Company's Gate After Receiving Them As Diwali Gift In Haryana; WATCH VIDEO
A viral video on social media is sparking debates among netizens as the footage shows visibly frustrated and furious employees working at a company in an industrial area in Gannaur of Sonipat in Haryana, over receiving Soan Papdi boxes as a Diwali gift from their workplace. The employees were seen throwing the boxes in front of the company gate itself while showing their anger.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Furious Employees Throw 'Soan Papdi' Boxes At Company's Gate After Receiving Them As Diwali Gift In Haryana; WATCH VIDEO | X @WokePandemic

The employees were seen throwing the boxes in front of the company gate itself while showing their anger. The viral video has sparked criticism from netizens as users are condemning their acts of wasting food and not respecting it's value.

Soan Papdi is considered as one of the 'less valued' and 'hated sweets' by social media users with thousands of memes pouring every year. In the following incident, the employees are showing their displeasure on receiving allegedly 'the most hated sweets, Soan Papdi.'

WATCH VIDEO:

@WokePandemic posted the video. The caption of the post reads, "A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged Mithai called Soan Papdi The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company. Soan Papdi deserves this insult :) What is your opinion on alleged mithai called soan papdi?"

In the video, the employees can be seen in fury and throwing away the sweets boxes in their hands in front of the company gate. They are also urging other employees who are getting out of the company to throw their diwali gift.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Anyone who insults food like that during a Hindu Festival is not Hindu. Food is Mata Annapurna, we worship her. Annapurna, Lakshmi, Kali all are form of same divine being. These people don't deserve any bonus also for Diwali. Any employer is not bound legally to gift you on Diwali, it's a good will gesture."

Another user commented, "Throwing away is not good. But there must be anger against management. Especially people doing desk jobs gets paid much more than workers and workers actually produce the product. This kind of behaviour is known — some people give it to watchman, friends or simply throw in house dustbin."

While one user commented, "If you don’t want then simply don’t take or donate to the poor. Throwing away food items is an insult to the food, especially in a country where millions starve everyday. Shame!"

