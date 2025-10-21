'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In Horrifying Costumes On CCTV | WATCH | X @TMZ

A heart stopping prank went wrong when a trio wearing halloween masks and costumes tried to barge into a household in Virginia at late night. The pleasant night turned into a nightmare for the resident after spotting the clown dressed trio on the door. Investigators termed the incident as a far more than a prank. Authorities are still hunting for them.

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, three individuals wearing Halloween masks approach the door of the Alexandria residence, shouting threats and demanding that the occupants leave, according to disturbing doorbell camera footage.

WATCH VIDEO:

“It’s either you coming out or we coming in,” one voice can be heard saying on the video. Another yells, “Open the door!” A woman who told WUSA9 that she was visiting her mother at the targeted home said she thought it was just a prank, at first. “At first I thought it was just a Halloween joke, a little prank,” Shayla said. “So I said, Happy Halloween."

The group told her to open the door, banged on it, and pulled at the handle repeatedly. She says she knew something wasn’t right when they didn’t leave despite her threatening to call 911. Instead, the crew made their way to the backyard and broke into the gate. “They tried to enter into the home. My heart dropped when they said they were going to take a chair and break down the door," Shayla said.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Duke and South Jordan streets to check their doorbell or security footage between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for suspicious activity. McGuire said the suspects could face charges including burglary and making criminal threats.