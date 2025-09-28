Watch | Chilling Encounter: US Woman & Her Dog Fail To Notice 'Stranger Quietly Sitting On Porch', Shocked By Discovery Later | Instagram @ohsayraaa

A late-night security checkup turned into a nightmare for a US woman when she spotted a stranger sitting silently on her porch, an encounter that has since gone viral online. The incident happened in Louisiana, US, where a random stranger first tried to barge into the house belonging to this woman.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when the woman stepped outside with her young puppy to switch on the porch light. Groggy from sleep, she focused on watching her puppy play and failed to notice the man quietly seated just a few feet away from her. When she finally realized, she bolted back inside, locked the door, and quickly called her family members. Startled by the sudden reaction, the man fled from the spot immediately. His pet dog tried to chase him but was unable.

WATCH VIDEO:

The woman later admitted that, in her half-asleep state and with an untrained puppy distracted by playtime, she hadn’t noticed his presence right away. But, as soon as she realised that there was a stranger man in the area, she immediately went inside the house and heard shouting at her family members to inform them about him. The incident left her shaken.

Watch Full Video:

In the extended version of the incident, the intruder can be seen trying to enter in the house at first then goes on to sit in the cormer of the porch and turns off the lights.

The clip, captured on her security camera on the front porch, has sparked debates online. Viewers questioned why the puppy didn’t bark or alert her, while others stressed how easily distractions can make people vulnerable. Many also praised her quick thinking in securing herself and alerting her family members.

Fortunately, no harm was done, but the sudden encounter served as a chilling reminder to remain vigilant, especially during late-night outings.