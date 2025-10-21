 VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued

VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued

In a shocking incident in Sydney’s western suburbs, a white Toyota Camry crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard swimming pool in Mount Druitt on Monday afternoon. The dramatic accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Vincent Street, leaving behind a trail of destruction and a damaged property.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued | Instagram @7newssyd

In a shocking incident in Sydney’s western suburbs, a white Toyota Camry crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard swimming pool in Mount Druitt on Monday afternoon. The dramatic accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Vincent Street, leaving behind a trail of destruction and a damaged property.

According to New South Wales Police, the car, which was reportedly parked at a neighboring property on Nelson Street, suddenly lost control, smashing through a boundary fence before crashing into the backyard of an adjacent home. The impact shattered a glass fence of the pool, and the vehicle became fully submerged in the water moments later.

WATCH VIDEO:

Driver Rescued:

FPJ Shorts
When Is Govardhan Puja 2025? October 21 Or 22? Know Correct Date And Shubh Muhurat
When Is Govardhan Puja 2025? October 21 Or 22? Know Correct Date And Shubh Muhurat
JNVST 2026: Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Ends Today; Details Here
JNVST 2026: Registration Process For Class 9, 11 Ends Today; Details Here
Maharashtra Caste Bias Row: NCP-SP General Secretary Rohit Pawar Seeks Removal Of Pune College Principal From Govt Panel
Maharashtra Caste Bias Row: NCP-SP General Secretary Rohit Pawar Seeks Removal Of Pune College Principal From Govt Panel
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines
Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See Guidelines

Footage obtained by 7News shows the Camry completely immersed in the pool, with extensive damage to the backyard’s fencing and tiles. Police confirmed that the male driver managed to escape the sinking car on his own, emerging from the water before emergency services arrived.

Hearing the loud crash, the 44-year-old homeowner rushed outside to help. Without hesitation, he ran through shattered glass panels and dove into the pool to check for any other trapped occupants. During the rescue attempt, he sustained injuries to his foot from the broken glass.

Read Also
'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In...
article-image
Read Also
'Sydney Turned Into Mini-India': Australian Streets Glow With Diwali Lights & LED Ramayana...
article-image

Action By Police And Paramedics:

Paramedics treated the injured homeowner at the scene before transporting him to Mount Druitt Hospital for further medical care. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident, including how the vehicle came to move from its parked position. Police confirmed that inquiries are ongoing, while the incident has raised concerns about vehicle safety and residential property protection in the densely populated Mount Druitt area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver...

VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver...

'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In...

'You Come Out Or We Come In': Intruders Wearing Halloween Masks Threatens US Family, Caught In...

'Brand Ambassador Of Fire!' Poonam Pandey Reacts To Diwali Patakhas Named After Her At Mumbai's...

'Brand Ambassador Of Fire!' Poonam Pandey Reacts To Diwali Patakhas Named After Her At Mumbai's...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...

Palestinian Couple Names Newborn Daughter, 'Singapore', To Thank Nation For Providing Aid In...