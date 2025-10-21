VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued | Instagram @7newssyd

In a shocking incident in Sydney’s western suburbs, a white Toyota Camry crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard swimming pool in Mount Druitt on Monday afternoon. The dramatic accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Vincent Street, leaving behind a trail of destruction and a damaged property.

According to New South Wales Police, the car, which was reportedly parked at a neighboring property on Nelson Street, suddenly lost control, smashing through a boundary fence before crashing into the backyard of an adjacent home. The impact shattered a glass fence of the pool, and the vehicle became fully submerged in the water moments later.

WATCH VIDEO:

Driver Rescued:

Footage obtained by 7News shows the Camry completely immersed in the pool, with extensive damage to the backyard’s fencing and tiles. Police confirmed that the male driver managed to escape the sinking car on his own, emerging from the water before emergency services arrived.

Hearing the loud crash, the 44-year-old homeowner rushed outside to help. Without hesitation, he ran through shattered glass panels and dove into the pool to check for any other trapped occupants. During the rescue attempt, he sustained injuries to his foot from the broken glass.

Action By Police And Paramedics:

Paramedics treated the injured homeowner at the scene before transporting him to Mount Druitt Hospital for further medical care. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident, including how the vehicle came to move from its parked position. Police confirmed that inquiries are ongoing, while the incident has raised concerns about vehicle safety and residential property protection in the densely populated Mount Druitt area.