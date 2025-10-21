 'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | VIDEO

'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | VIDEO

The morning after Diwali, Mumbaikars faced littered streets and firecracker debris, notably captured in a viral video showing garbage on Carter Road, posing challenges for morning walkers navigating the mess.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
article-image
'At What Cost': Mumbai's Carter Road and Coastal Promenade Left Covered in Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | X

Mumbai: The morning after Diwali brought a less celebratory sight for Mumbaikars, as streets and promenades were found littered with garbage and firecracker debris following last night’s festivities. A video shared by X user Manu Thiyyas (@manuthiyyas) has drawn widespread attention, showing piles of litter strewn across Carter Road in Bandra early on Monday morning.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Manu Thiyyas said the video was taken around 7:30 am, just hours after the city’s skyline was lit with fireworks. The clip shows plastic wrappers, used crackers, and food waste scattered along the popular seafront, with morning walkers seen navigating through the mess.

The post was shared in response to a viral photo capturing the city’s illuminated skyline during Diwali night. While many online users had praised the dazzling display of lights and fireworks, others quickly pointed out the environmental cost, sparking a debate over responsible celebration.

A similar scene was captured in another video from the Coastal Road promenade, where debris from firecrackers and burnt casings were seen dumped on the sidewalks and near the sea wall. Commuters and joggers expressed frustration, urging the civic authorities to act swiftly and clean up the mess.

FPJ Shorts
Alia Bhatt Stuns In 30-Year-Old Gold Silk Saree By Ritu Kumar At Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party In Mumbai
Alia Bhatt Stuns In 30-Year-Old Gold Silk Saree By Ritu Kumar At Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party In Mumbai
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 5810 Vacancies Starts; Details Here
Diwali Sales Touch Historic High, GST Reforms & Strong Demand Fuel ₹5.40 Lakh Crore Festive Boom
Diwali Sales Touch Historic High, GST Reforms & Strong Demand Fuel ₹5.40 Lakh Crore Festive Boom
India Gears Up For Higher Prices Ahead Of Rabi Crop Season After China's Suspension Of Urea Exports & Specialty Fertilisers From October 15
India Gears Up For Higher Prices Ahead Of Rabi Crop Season After China's Suspension Of Urea Exports & Specialty Fertilisers From October 15
Read Also
'4 AM & People Still Bursting Crackers': Distressed Mumbaikar Shares Ordeal As Late-Night...
article-image

Netizens have been calling for greater public awareness and stricter enforcement of waste management during festivals. “It’s heartbreaking to see how one night of joy turns into such an ugly sight the next morning,” wrote one user in response to Manu’s post.

As cleanup teams began work across the city, the visuals served as a reminder that while Diwali celebrates light and renewal, its true spirit shines brightest when citizens respect both tradition and the environment that sustains them.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed

Maharashtra: 6-Year-Old Loses Vision In One Eye After Firecracker Explodes In His Hand In Beed

'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali...

'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali...

'4 AM & People Still Bursting Crackers': Distressed Mumbaikar Shares Ordeal As Late-Night...

'4 AM & People Still Bursting Crackers': Distressed Mumbaikar Shares Ordeal As Late-Night...

Mumbai Glows In Festive Splendour As Diwali Lights Up The City; Check Out Mesmerising Visuals

Mumbai Glows In Festive Splendour As Diwali Lights Up The City; Check Out Mesmerising Visuals

Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See...

Mumbai: BMC Urges Residents To Observe Safety While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali | See...