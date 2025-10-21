'At What Cost': Mumbai's Coastal Promenade & Carter Road Left Covered In Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | VIDEO

'At What Cost': Mumbai's Carter Road and Coastal Promenade Left Covered in Litter Post-Diwali Festivities | X

Mumbai: The morning after Diwali brought a less celebratory sight for Mumbaikars, as streets and promenades were found littered with garbage and firecracker debris following last night’s festivities. A video shared by X user Manu Thiyyas (@manuthiyyas) has drawn widespread attention, showing piles of litter strewn across Carter Road in Bandra early on Monday morning.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Manu Thiyyas said the video was taken around 7:30 am, just hours after the city’s skyline was lit with fireworks. The clip shows plastic wrappers, used crackers, and food waste scattered along the popular seafront, with morning walkers seen navigating through the mess.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The post was shared in response to a viral photo capturing the city’s illuminated skyline during Diwali night. While many online users had praised the dazzling display of lights and fireworks, others quickly pointed out the environmental cost, sparking a debate over responsible celebration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A similar scene was captured in another video from the Coastal Road promenade, where debris from firecrackers and burnt casings were seen dumped on the sidewalks and near the sea wall. Commuters and joggers expressed frustration, urging the civic authorities to act swiftly and clean up the mess.

Netizens have been calling for greater public awareness and stricter enforcement of waste management during festivals. “It’s heartbreaking to see how one night of joy turns into such an ugly sight the next morning,” wrote one user in response to Manu’s post.

As cleanup teams began work across the city, the visuals served as a reminder that while Diwali celebrates light and renewal, its true spirit shines brightest when citizens respect both tradition and the environment that sustains them.