Mumbai Glows In Festive Splendour As Diwali Lights Up The City; Check Out Mesmerising Visuals | X (@ompsyram)

Mumbai: The city of dreams shone brighter than ever this Diwali as celebrations lit up every corner from Marine Drive to CSMT. The festival of lights brought together people from all walks of life, filling the city with colour, sound, and the unmistakable warmth of togetherness.

An hour of Deepawali lights over Bengaluru, painted into a minute!



Shot between 7 and 8 PM today. #LightPainting #Fireworks pic.twitter.com/q2ovqpivdS — Srihari Karanth (@sriharikaranth) October 20, 2025

As twilight descended, Marine Drive turned into a glittering necklace of lamps and fairy lights. Families gathered along the promenade, lighting diyas, clicking photos, and soaking in the sea breeze as fireworks painted the sky. The reflections on the Arabian Sea created a scene that perfectly captured the spirit of Diwali, light overcoming darkness.

At the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, heritage lighting illuminated the grand façade, drawing crowds of commuters who paused to take pictures. The Bombay Stock Exchange too joined the celebration, its towering structure glowing in gold and saffron hues, symbolising prosperity and renewal for the year ahead.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) showcases festive decorations and lights, celebrating the festival of Diwali with a vibrant display pic.twitter.com/mioe2nR8OR — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2025

In the suburbs, Oberoi Sky City Mall became a magnet for families, with vibrant rangolis, traditional performances, and children dressed in festive attire. The aroma of freshly fried farsan and sweets filled the air as shoppers exchanged greetings and gifts.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Park in Dadar was alive with the laughter of children and the rhythmic beats of dhols. Local groups organised community aartis, reminding Mumbaikars of the shared joy that binds the city during this season.

Brilliant Pyrotechnic show by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on occasion of Diwali 🪔 at Chh Shivaji Park, Mahim



This is actually BMC Mumbai’s job



BMC can only give sermon to Hindus on ‘How Not To Celebrate Hindu Festivals’



Video Source - me 😇 pic.twitter.com/IiLaxGBuc3 — InfraStory (@marinebharat) October 19, 2025

This year’s Diwali also saw a growing emphasis on eco-friendly celebrations. Many citizens opted for clay diyas, minimal fireworks, and green décor, showing that Mumbai’s festive spirit can shine responsibly.

As the night deepened and the lights continued to sparkle, one thing was clear, Diwali in Mumbai is not just a festival, but an emotion that lights up hearts as much as it does the skyline.