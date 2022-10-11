Caught on camera: 3 college students carry sharp weapons to perform life threatening stunt in Chennai local train; arrested

3 college students arrested over viral stunt video | Twitter/DRM Chennai

Chennai: Possession of sharp and harmful weapons is likely to lead to legal consequences in India. A video showing three youngsters joyously sporting their sword-like objects in a stunt on public transport has surfaced on the internet. The individuals, who were identified as students of Presidency College, Chennai were arrested for their inappropriate actions.

Sharing the video of the incident, the Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai brought the case to the notice of the public. The 45-second long footage captured the students being involved in a dangerous stunt during their commute in the railways.

The video shows the youth striking their weapons onto the platform while they adventurously stand at the footboard of the train. Meanwhile, travelling on the edge of the footboard is not just risky but also an offence under the relevant sections of the Railway Act.

The officials revealed the details over the case and identified the three students involved in the misbehaviour - Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. Reportedly, the incident took place on October 9 and left co-passengers worried after the trio created a ruckus after allegedly banging the machete on the train's coach.