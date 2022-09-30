e-Paper Get App
Watch: After garba, Mumbaikars enjoy karoke night inside AC local train

The videos shared by a co-passenger have gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 02:09 PM IST
Hey music lovers! If you are someone who regularly commutes via the Mumbai local trains, this train seems to be a must-try for you.

The local trains are no longer a boring or chaotic ride; ask why? Earlier this festive season, we had come across videos that showed people enjoying garba inside trains. What a way to spend their lengthy travel time.

After Ae Halo footage from inside Mumbai's lifeline transport, videos showing passengers having a karoke night has surfaced on the internet. Yes, you read that right. It's surely a 'aww' moment to hear them carry the retro vibe with singing songs like Lata Mangeshkar's Sun Saiba Sun Pyar Ki Dhun, Kishore Kumar's Rimjhim Gire Sawan and Phoolon Ke Rang Se and more...

Watch:

article-image

