X User Hacks Into Scammer's Webcam, Exposes 'Big Microsoft Scam' Online; Prompts Police Action- Watch

Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: An X user who is known for identifying and catching scammers decided to confront a viral Microsoft scammer who loots people by putting pop-ups on their desktop screens. The X user known as @NanoBaiter hacked the alleged scammer's desktop feed and webcam and exposed how he scams people. The shocking revelation has prompted police action. According to the reports, the accused has been identified as Gaurav Trivedi from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli.

In a series of posts on X, @NanoBaiter claimed to have busted Trivedi's 'Microsoft support scam.' In the first post, @NanoBaiter wrote, " Meet Gaurav Trivedi, an Indian scammer who impersonates Microsoft support and then rips off innocent, vulnerable people. He tried to scam me, but instead of paying him money, I hacked into his laptop and turned on his live webcam feed."

The X user further explains how Trivedi scams people, the post reads, "Gaurav runs a classic Microsoft tech support scam out of his apartment complex in Raebareli, India. It starts with a fake pop-up that locks your screen, blares a loud warning sound, and tells you to call “Microsoft” immediately or risk losing all your data."

Trivedi tricks people into giving him remote access to their computers using tools like AnyDesk or TeamViewer. But @NanoBaiter used his trick against him and hacked into his system. The X user accessed his webcam and snapped a clear shot of his face. It also traced his location with the help of an active Wifi card.

In the last post, @NanoBaiter posted a video of Trivedi's reaction when he was confronted. The X user wrote, "I confronted Gaurav personally through his webcam. This was his live reaction when I called him out in real time.

@raebarelipolice on X has responded to one of the tweets regarding the same. The response reads, "The officer in charge of the cyber police station has been directed to investigate and take necessary action."