Baby Elephant Gives Surprise Visit To Kerala School, Netizens React, 'Just Came To Buy TC' | X @hashtag_wayanad

Kerala: A tiny baby elephant gave a surprise visit to students and teachers of a Kerala government primary school in the forest-fringed hamlet of Chekadi region. The students and teachers were seemingly left shocked by the unusual sighting of an Elephant calf. The video shows the baby elephant wandering curiously around the school. Netizens cannot get over the cuteness of the wild animal. A few are jokingly commenting that the calf might be visiting to take admission in the school or to buy a Transfer Certificate.

The whole incident was captured on camera and is now going viral on the Internet. The video was shared by @hashtag_wayanad on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, "A wild elephant came to Chekadi School..!"

The video shows a wild baby elephant wandering outside the school. At first, it tries to get into the school through the door, but the door seems to be locked.

Watch Video:

According to a report by Onmanorama, the Government LP School Chekadi, which also has pre-primary classes, has around 115 students. Spread across one acre, the campus is used to occasional elephant sightings, as herds often pass by after sunset.

Netizens Reaction:

One user commented, "New baby in Lkg." Another user commented, "Just came to buy TC." One user wrote, "I'm not doing my homework." While another user wrote, "I asked Ariyan to ask whether I will get admission..."

Baby Elephant Rushes To Humans For Help

In a touching video going viral on the Internet now, a baby elephant was seen reunited with its mother by forest officials at Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The video was shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on X, formerly known as Twitter. The video shows an innocent baby elephant separated from its herd and mother rushing towards forest officers. Later, it was reunited with its mother using requisite forest tricks.