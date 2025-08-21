Viral Video Shows Kolkata Vendor Selling 1Kg Cucumber Peels At This Price; Netizens React, 'New Business Unlocked' | Instagram @hemant_kumanr_9

Cucumber is one of the essentials, especially in heat-struck areas. It contains fiber, vitamins, and hydrates our body. Cucumber is also known for removing toxins from our body. There would be hardly someone who would say no to Cucumber. But, there is a new trend among people of having not just cucumber but its peel as well. A viral video on the Internet shows a Kolkata vendor selling 1Kg cucumber at just ₹10; the video has amazed netizens who are pouring several comments on the clip.

The video starts with a man who is a food vlogger approaching a local vendor at a busy marketplace. He asks the vendor the price of the cucumber peels, to which the vendor replies, "₹10 for 1kg." The stunned vlogger asks him to pack one plate for him. The vendor pulls out a newspaper and serves a handful of peels, garnishes it with a blend of spices, and gives it to the vlogger.

WATCH VIDEO:

The vlogger who is recording the video could be heard saying that this vendor is selling Cucumber Peels for just ₹10 in Kolkata.

Netizens Reactions:

Stunned netizens have poured in several comments on the viral video. Some are saying that this is a staple of animals like cow and goat while some are considering this as a business opportunity.

One user commented, "kuch bezubaan janwaron k liye bhi chohd do." While another commented, "Pashu kya khayenge ?" Another user wrote, "Is chilke pe tho janver ka hak hai or kisi ko nahi."

One user commented, "Jab tak bewakoof Zinda Hain.. akalmand kabhi bhooka nhii reh sakta." While another commented, "New business unlocked." Another user wrote, "Shadi me kata hua salad ka bacha hua chilka special ho gaya."