'This Can't Be Real..': Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Learns Kung Fu, Leaves Netizens Stunned; WATCH | X @Elonmusk

Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus is once again making headlines, this time for showcasing its ability to learn Kung Fu without human assistance. In a short video shared by Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), the robot is seen engaging in a friendly martial arts session with a human trainer, displaying remarkable agility and control.

The clip begins with Optimus robot and the trainer bowing to each other, setting the stage for a friendly fight. As the trainer moves, Optimus copies the Kung Fu techniques with surprising accuracy—blocking, shifting stances, and adjusting its posture in real time. What stands out is the robot’s balance, maintaining coordination throughout the sequence before calmly returning to a neutral pose.

WATCH VIDEO:

Tesla Optimus learning Kung Fu pic.twitter.com/ziEuiiKWn7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025

Musk has previously described Optimus as a breakthrough in Tesla’s robotics program, with the long-term goal of the machine taking on tasks considered repetitive or dangerous for humans. The latest demonstration suggests the robot’s ability to process, learn, and replicate complex human movements autonomously.

The video has sparked conversations online, with many praising the leap in humanoid robotics, while others voiced concerns about the implications of AI-powered machines learning combat skills.

Optimus has steadily improved since its first reveal in 2021, with Tesla engineers focusing on refining its mobility, dexterity, and decision-making. The Kung Fu showcase highlights not only the advancements in robotics but also the potential applications of such technology across industries.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "What's the practical use of robots learning to fight?" While one wrote, "Very cool, but I want to see it take out the trash, wash and fold laundry and scrub the hard water spots off the shower doors."

One user wrote, "I'm not sure if it's such a good idea to be teaching these robots combat skills."