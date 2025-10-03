 'Kick Tesla & Starlink Out Of India': Elon Musk's Resharing Of 'English Did Not Rule India' Post Sparks Outrage On X
Businessman and former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, Elon Musk, is always in talks for his erratic posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. Recently, he reshared a widely arguable post referring to British Colonization In India, which has sparked massive outrage among netizens.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Users are tagging Indian authorities and calling out for kicking Musk-owned companies like Tesla and Starlink out of India.

On October 2, Musk reshared a post on X that referred to an irrational logic of how 'the British did not rule India but actually became Indians.' The post reads, "If Indians set foot in England and become English. Then the English who set foot in India became Indian. Therefore, the English did not rule India. There is no such thing as ‘colonization.’ QED." Elon Musk reacted with a 'thinking face' emoji on the post.

Elon Musk is currently the wealthiest person in the world and is the owner of various companies. He is known for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, X, and the Department of Government Efficiency. He is also known for having his own opinion on world affairs, but sometimes his thoughts and opinions receive heated treatment from the netizens.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Hello @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, this is what the owner of Starlink and Tesla thinks about Indians. This man will spy and interfere in our internal matters. We expect you to kick both companies out of India with immediate effect, unless you care more about money than India's respect."

While one user wrote, "This is the view of the @Tesla and @Starlink CEO, @elonmusk, towards India. Tesla has already opened its showrooms here. Do we really want to do business with people who hold such a mindset? @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AshwiniVaishnaw @PiyushGoyal."

Another user wrote, "Those in India planning to buy Tesla, the founder is a white supremacist and pro-colonism, perhaps descendant of slave traders too!

One user wrote, "Cancel Tesla in India? Just like you cancelled Netflix?"

