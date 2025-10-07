'Who Needs Human When..': Cat In China's Sports Court Plays Badminton Like A Pro Athlete; Watch Video | Instagram @mustsharenews

Cats are notorious for their unusual habits and viral moments across the world, but this unseen video from a Chinese sports court is making rounds on the Internet for a new avatar of an 'athlete cat' playing badminton with humans. The viral video shows a cat, perched on a window of a sports court, playing badminton with a human athlete. The cat can be seen tossing the shuttercock with its paws while sitting calmly near the window.

In the video shared on October 2, this cat was spotted, who, rather than staying away from a restricted zone in a sports court, barged in and started playing badminton with the humans there.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, the cat was seen playfully tossing the shuttercock from the first floor at the human, downstairs, while comfortably sitting on the edge of the window. Netizens are amazed at the skills of the cat and how it perfectly hits the shuttercock each time. The cat is now going viral on social media.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "These creatures keep surprising us every day." While one wrote that the cat is "Better than me." Another user wrote, "Give that Kitty a Gold Medal." One commented, "It won’t fall off the window because someone is holding his back."

Another user wrote, "Cats reflexes average 70 milliseconds. Humans average 200 milliseconds. 3 times as fast." While one commented, "Who needs human athletes when this cat can dominate the badminton court? Gold medal, here he comes!"

