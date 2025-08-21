Woman Gets Into Ugly Fight With Female Cop In Agra Police Station, Alleges 'They Tore My Clothes, Will Suicide If Not Given Justice' - VIDEO | X @agrapolice

Agra: A shocking incident in come to light from Agra's Kalindi Vihar, where a woman has accused cops of physical assault inside the Kalindi Vihar, Trans Yamuna Police Station, when she visited the police station to demand justice on an already concluded case. The woman, identified as Sarju Yadav, has made serious allegations against the cops present at the scene, and has also threatened that she would take her life if she doesn't get justice.

Serious Allegations Against Cops

The video of Sarju Yadav's video statement is surfacing on the Internet, in which she has accused cops at Trans Yamuna Police Station of Kalindi Vihar of inappropriate behaviour and physical assault. While wiping in tears, she said, "Yesterday, the whole staff of the Kalindi Vihar police station showed ill-mannered behavior towards me, including male cops."

Further, she added, "They locked the gate of the police station, and assaulted me, they tore my clothes, and you can see how many injuries I have suffered."

Sarju Yadav ended the video with a suicide threat. She said, "If I don't get justice, and the responsible people for my death will only be the staff of Trans Yamuna Police Station of Kalindi Vihar. I just want justice, I don't want anything else."

Police Responds:

The @agrapolice responded to the viral video on social media. In response, the @Agrapolice revealed crucial details of the incident and also posted a video of Sarju Yadav getting into an ugly fight with a female cop. The statement revealed that the complainant appeared at the police station to inquire about the status of a case that was already concluded in January. When she was informed of the same by the female sub-inspector present at the scene, she started creating chaos and began video recording.

According to the statement, the female sub-inspector Manisha prohibited her from recording. But Sarju Yadav engaged in inappropriate behavior with her. It led to a physical brawl, resorting to abusive language and physical assault, and she also attempted to harm herself.

The statement reads, "Mrs. Sarju Yadav engaged in inappropriate behavior with the female Sub-Inspector Manisha present at the Women’s Help Desk, resorting to abusive language and physical assault, and also attempted to harm herself. Even after much persuasion, she did not calm down, and due to the apprehension of a cognizable offense, Mrs. Sarju Yadav was challaned on the spot under Sections 126/135/170 BNS and sent to the Honorable Court. The allegations made by the woman against the police are baseless and untrue."