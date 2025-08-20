Auraiya Farmer Celebrates Calf’s First Birthday By Cutting Cake, Heart-Warming Video Goes Viral

Auraiya Farmer Celebrates Calf’s First Birthday By Cutting Cake | X

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh), August 20: A heart-warming video of animal love has surfaced on social media. In a unique celebration, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya celebrated his cow's calf turning one year old by cutting a cake with his family. The video surfaced on the internet on Wednesday and the video is going viral on social media.

Neighbours, Family Members Attend

The event held at his home was reportedly attended by his family members and neighbours. The internet users are praising the farmer for his love and affection towards the cattle. The farmer has been identified as Ram Shankar Pal who hails from Bharsen village in Auraiya district.

Cake Cutting Ceremony

According to the viral video, Ram Shankar Pal held the cow’s face with one hand and cut the cake by holding the knife near its face with the same hand, symbolically including the animal in the ceremony.

He also lovingly offered a piece of cake to the cow, treating it as a member of the family. His relatives and guests clapped, cheered and joined in the joyful moment.

Festive Environment

The unusual birthday celebration created a festive environment in the farmer’s house, with children and elders alike participating in the celebrations. The viral video has shown that the gesture reflected the farmer’s affection and respect for his cattle, which are often considered sacred in rural households.

The video of the celebration has since gone viral, with social media users praising the farmer’s love for his animals and sharing the clip widely.