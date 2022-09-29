e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

The videos have gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Ae Halo...! It's Navratri, the festive season to worship maa Durga and her nine divine forms. Mumbaikars who have a close connection towards their local trains, were spotted grooving the traditional dance style, garba, inside the train coaches.

Reportedly, the garba scenes from the local train emerged from central line - AC local from Kalyan, western line-based Churchgate train. Within hours of posting, the videos went viral with multiple shares and likes. Most netizens appreciated the act, while some pulled in religious connotations.

Watch videos:

Read Also
Mumbai: Do you want to feel Navratri fervor? Join Garba group at Marine Drive
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Roger Federer

Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Roger Federer

Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata

Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata

Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

Gujarat: Neeraj Chopra enjoys garba ahead of National Games 2022; watch viral video

Gujarat: Neeraj Chopra enjoys garba ahead of National Games 2022; watch viral video

Kerala doctor's readable handwriting goes viral

Kerala doctor's readable handwriting goes viral