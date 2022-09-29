Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

Twitter

Ae Halo...! It's Navratri, the festive season to worship maa Durga and her nine divine forms. Mumbaikars who have a close connection towards their local trains, were spotted grooving the traditional dance style, garba, inside the train coaches.

Reportedly, the garba scenes from the local train emerged from central line - AC local from Kalyan, western line-based Churchgate train. Within hours of posting, the videos went viral with multiple shares and likes. Most netizens appreciated the act, while some pulled in religious connotations.

Watch videos:

Garba craze in Mumbai local train🤓 pic.twitter.com/I2aP3zFD3h — vicky (@vickzee) September 28, 2022