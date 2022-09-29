Watch: Navratri vibes hit Mumbai local train, women enjoy garba during travel

Ae Halo...! It's Navratri, the festive season to worship maa Durga and her nine divine forms. Mumbaikars who have a close connection towards their local trains, were spotted grooving the traditional dance style, garba, inside the train coaches.
Reportedly, the garba scenes from the local train emerged from central line - AC local from Kalyan, western line-based Churchgate train. Within hours of posting, the videos went viral with multiple shares and likes. Most netizens appreciated the act, while some pulled in religious connotations.
Watch videos:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)