'Saiyaara Movie Side Effect': Two Bikes Perform 'Couple Dance' In Middle Of Road In Jaipur; Netizens React - Here's What Exactly Happened

Jaipur: A strange yet amusing sight was observed in the Mansarovar area of Jaipur, where two bikes were seen engaged in a 'couple dance' in the middle of a busy road, with no riders, while a few men tried to stop them with sticks in their hands. The whole scene sounds like a fairytale, but it did happen as seen in the viral video on the Internet. It may not be a couple dance, but it seems like the bikes were set to perform a stunt, and it went longer than expected.

What Exactly happened?

A viral video posted on Instagram by @jaipurkajalwa shows several commuters on a busy road waiting as two bikes can be seen performing a stunt without riders. While it looks like the bikes were set to perform the stunt by the riders and it went wrong all the way. The stunt kept going longer than expected and riders were trying to stop the bikes with sticks in their hands. After long efforts the bikes were stopped and the road was freed to commute again.

Watch Video:

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens are calling these bikes as lovers engaged in a romantic moment and people are trying to stop them from doing so just like they do with actual human couples. The caption of the video posted by @jaipurkajalwa reads, "saiyara movie side effect."

One user commented, "Vehicles having better love life then me."

While one user commented, "People with lathis in hand trying to separate couples i have seen this before."

Another user wrote, "Why u guys are watching? Give them some privacy."

One user commented, "Why u guys are watching? Give them some privacy." While another commented, "Why this is so romantic better than humans love life." Another user wrote, "Yehi hai wo chaar log jo premi jode ko alag kar dete hain. Haaye zaalim duniya."