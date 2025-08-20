'Even Cats In China Have Better Public Transport': Chinese YouTuber Builds Metro Station For His Cats, Goes Viral On Internet | YouTube @ Xing's World

A Chinese YouTuber popular for creating miniatures for pets is making headlines for creating a metro subway for his cats. Netizens are amazed by his discovery and are pouring wholesome reactions. In the 2-minute video he posted on YouTube, he shows how he created a metro station for his cats that too with a moving train. His cats can be seen travelling in the moving train.

Metro Station For Cats

Chinese YouTuber, Xing Zhilei has built a miniature metro station and subway with a moving train not for humans but for his cats. Xing shared a video on his YouTube channel, Xing's World, in which he can be seen sitting inside the metro station while lying down as he struggles to fit into the miniature space. His cats can be seen wandering around the metro station, specially made for them. In a few shots, his cats can be seen travelling in the moving train.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video has grossed more than 226K views on the video-sharing platform, along with several comments.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "The cats in China are getting better public transit than the humans in America." While One wrote, "I’m blown away. The size and dimensions are so precise. It looks incredible." One user also commented, "This is the greatest thing I've seen in a while. I can't imagine the effort and work put into it, incredible! I wish the best for those cats and their transportation system."

