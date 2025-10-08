US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On Internet | Instagram @tryingindianfood

In a heartwarming video going viral on social media US tourist in India records himself having a full-fledged meal at a local mess in Chennai. In his visit to the mess, the restaurant staff offered him have 'crab omelet', which is one of their special dishes at the food outlet. The vlogger can be seen having all the items in a cultural and South Indian way, which has grabbed attention on the Internet.

The video starts with the restaurant staff helping the vlogger in learning how to start the meal on a banana leaf, where you have to clean it with a handful of water, wipe it, and then serve the food on it. The vlogger carefully learns the process and understands the science behind it. One by one, he started having the dishes served to him.

WATCH VIDEO:

Crab Omelet In Chennai

Later, one of the attendants at the restaurant suggests the vlogger try the crab omelet, which was one of the special dishes at the mess. When the waiters serve the tempting omelet, the vlogger cannot stop himself from having it, but the waiter also brings a special curry along with it. He asks the foreign man to have the omelet with the curry. The US man tastes and loves the combination. At the end of the video, he can also be seen saying thank you to the restaurant staff in their local language.

