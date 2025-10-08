'View Of Majestic Himalayas From 200 Km Away': Mount Everest Visible From Bihar's Jainagar With Clear Skies; Visuals Inside | X @Satyamraj_in

Residents of Jainagar in Bihar’s Madhubani district were amazed by a breathtaking and rare view yesterday, on October 7, 2025, as the snow-capped Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest, became visible from around 200 kilometers away. The striking sight was made possible by unusually clear skies following heavy rains in the region.

Videos and images of the mountains towering on the horizon quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many netizens expressing awe and nostalgia. Several users drew comparisons to 2020, when parts of northern India reported similar visibility of the Himalayas during the COVID-19 lockdown. At that time, reduced pollution levels and cleaner air had allowed distant mountain ranges to be seen from the plains.

WATCH VIDEO:

View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/nEeor4khbR — Satyam Raj (@Satyamraj_in) October 7, 2025

Meteorologists explained that the rare phenomenon in the region was the result of a haze-free atmosphere. According to theories, heavy rainfall clears particulate matter and dust from the air, reducing haze. When the skies are this clear, it is possible to spot distant peaks, even those hundreds of kilometers away.

After a long time, the majestic Himalayas are visible from the Bihar–Nepal border!



A breathtaking reminder of nature’s beauty meeting the plains of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/eC8mqOSAIN — The Bihar Index (@IndexBihar) October 8, 2025

For residents, however, the scientific explanation mattered little compared to the wonder of the view. Many shared their excitement on social media, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Such occurrences highlight both the beauty and fragility of the environment. While heavy rains created the conditions for the stunning visibility this time, cleaner air has long been associated with improved views of the Himalayas from the plains.

