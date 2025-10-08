 VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens

VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens

In an unseen sight, a food deliveryman in China swapped his vehicle with a horse to ensure an order reached tourists traveling across the vast grasslands. The unusual incident took place on October 1 in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and quickly caught the attention of locals and netizens alike.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens | Instagram @cgtn

In an unseen sight, a food deliveryman in China swapped his vehicle with a horse to ensure an order reached tourists traveling across the vast grasslands. The unusual incident took place on October 1 in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and quickly caught the attention of locals and netizens alike.

According to reports, the tourists were driving through the open grassland where conventional vehicles and delivery bikes could not easily reach. Instead of canceling the order or leaving the customers stranded, the determined deliveryman mounted a horse and rode across the sweeping plains to hand over their meal.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @CGTN on Instagram. The video has received thousands of views and reactions from netizens.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 Sparks Debate Over Madrasa Modernisation
Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill 2025 Sparks Debate Over Madrasa Modernisation
Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week
Jacqueline Fernandez Leaves Victoria Beckham In Awe Of Her Jaw-Dropping Look At Paris Fashion Week
Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Konkani Made Mandatory For Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment In Goa: CM Pramod Sawant
Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner
Pune Metro Line 3: Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Route Nears Completion; Final Parameter Making Underway In Baner

Videos of the moment show the rider, dressed in the trademark delivery uniform, galloping toward the moving tourists in their cars. The sight of modern-day food delivery blending with traditional Mongolian horseback culture struck a chord online, sparking admiration and laughter in equal measure.

Read Also
'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Gropes 41-Year-Old Woman To Her Chest, Drags Her...
article-image

Social media users hailed the man’s dedication, while some also praised the creativity of combining old traditions with modern services, saying the delivery represented the perfect fusion of culture and technology.

Horseback riding has long been a way of life for locals in Inner Mongolia, where the grasslands stretch for hundreds of miles and pastoral traditions remain strong. The deliveryman’s quick thinking not only showcased this heritage but also highlighted the evolving adaptability of China’s booming food delivery industry.

Read Also
'Who Needs Human When..': Cat In China's Sports Court Plays Badminton Like A Pro Athlete; Watch...
article-image

While the order itself may have been routine, the delivery has turned into an internet sensation, reminding people that sometimes the most ordinary services can become extraordinary when tradition and modern needs meet on the open plains.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens

VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens

'Every Indian Woman Should Experience This Freedom': Shenaz Treasury Shares Video From Brazil

'Every Indian Woman Should Experience This Freedom': Shenaz Treasury Shares Video From Brazil

'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti...

'Mahila Ke Aansoon Dikhte Hain, Mard Ka Dard..': Pawan Singh Gets Emotional, Accuses Wife Jyoti...

Typhoon Matmo Impact: Heavy Winds Almost Swept Away Man With His Door; Viral Video Sparks Scare

Typhoon Matmo Impact: Heavy Winds Almost Swept Away Man With His Door; Viral Video Sparks Scare

VIDEO: Timely Action By Teen Waitress Saves Life Of Choking Man At US Diner; Wins Praise From...

VIDEO: Timely Action By Teen Waitress Saves Life Of Choking Man At US Diner; Wins Praise From...