VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens | Instagram @cgtn

In an unseen sight, a food deliveryman in China swapped his vehicle with a horse to ensure an order reached tourists traveling across the vast grasslands. The unusual incident took place on October 1 in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and quickly caught the attention of locals and netizens alike.

According to reports, the tourists were driving through the open grassland where conventional vehicles and delivery bikes could not easily reach. Instead of canceling the order or leaving the customers stranded, the determined deliveryman mounted a horse and rode across the sweeping plains to hand over their meal.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @CGTN on Instagram. The video has received thousands of views and reactions from netizens.

Videos of the moment show the rider, dressed in the trademark delivery uniform, galloping toward the moving tourists in their cars. The sight of modern-day food delivery blending with traditional Mongolian horseback culture struck a chord online, sparking admiration and laughter in equal measure.

Social media users hailed the man’s dedication, while some also praised the creativity of combining old traditions with modern services, saying the delivery represented the perfect fusion of culture and technology.

Horseback riding has long been a way of life for locals in Inner Mongolia, where the grasslands stretch for hundreds of miles and pastoral traditions remain strong. The deliveryman’s quick thinking not only showcased this heritage but also highlighted the evolving adaptability of China’s booming food delivery industry.

While the order itself may have been routine, the delivery has turned into an internet sensation, reminding people that sometimes the most ordinary services can become extraordinary when tradition and modern needs meet on the open plains.