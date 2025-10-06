'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested | Instagram @suarabmi

A shocking incident has come to light from Hong Kong, where a 41-year-old woman was physically assaulted in the middle of a busy street. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Paterson Street at Causeway Bay on September 28. At around 9:30 AM, a man was captured forcing a woman to be his girlfriend. He inappropriately grabbed her and dragged her 10 meters away on the street. Fortunately, passersby intervened in the matter and rescued the woman. The accused was later arrested.

The man, identified only by his surname Mok, is said to be a YouTuber from China. On Sunday morning, he was captured assaulting a woman on the street. According to the eyewitnesses, he grabbed the woman from behind and was asking her to be his girlfriend. The panicked woman, due to a sudden grab, tried to escape from his grip was not able to do so. He dragged her 10 meters in his tight grip.

WATCH VIDEO:

The brutal assault grabbed onlookers' attention, and a few passerby tried to intervene in the matter and asked him to let her go. Mok then released her and confronted the peace makers. The enraged woman immediately informed about the incident to the Police.

In a one-minute video, Mok, wearing a purple t-shirt, can be seen grabbing the woman tightly, and his hand appears to touch her chest area. “Be my girlfriend; I really fancy you,” the man is heard saying during the incident. “I don’t know you!” she shouted as she cried for help.

The woman later shared the bizarre incident on social media. She reported that she was going to the supermarket when the attack occurred, and she also mentioned that she did not know him. She expressed gratitude toward the bystanders who helped her, particularly the four foreigners who stayed with her until the police arrived.

According to the reports, the accused was immediately arrested. The incident has raised public safety and women's safety in the locality.