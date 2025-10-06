 'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested

'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from Hong Kong, where a 41-year-old woman was physically assaulted in the middle of a busy street. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Paterson Street at Causeway Bay on September 28. At around 9:30 AM, a man was captured forcing a woman to be his girlfriend.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested | Instagram @suarabmi

A shocking incident has come to light from Hong Kong, where a 41-year-old woman was physically assaulted in the middle of a busy street. According to the reports, the incident occurred on Paterson Street at Causeway Bay on September 28. At around 9:30 AM, a man was captured forcing a woman to be his girlfriend. He inappropriately grabbed her and dragged her 10 meters away on the street. Fortunately, passersby intervened in the matter and rescued the woman. The accused was later arrested.

The man, identified only by his surname Mok, is said to be a YouTuber from China. On Sunday morning, he was captured assaulting a woman on the street. According to the eyewitnesses, he grabbed the woman from behind and was asking her to be his girlfriend. The panicked woman, due to a sudden grab, tried to escape from his grip was not able to do so. He dragged her 10 meters in his tight grip.

WATCH VIDEO:

The brutal assault grabbed onlookers' attention, and a few passerby tried to intervene in the matter and asked him to let her go. Mok then released her and confronted the peace makers. The enraged woman immediately informed about the incident to the Police.

FPJ Shorts
'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested
'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags Her 10 Meters Away; Arrested
Kerala Lottery Results Live, Oct 06, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-23 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Kerala Lottery Results Live, Oct 06, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-23 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
IIT-Madras Lab Becomes First In India Authorised To Test 5G Core-Network Functions
IIT-Madras Lab Becomes First In India Authorised To Test 5G Core-Network Functions
Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?
Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?

In a one-minute video, Mok, wearing a purple t-shirt, can be seen grabbing the woman tightly, and his hand appears to touch her chest area. “Be my girlfriend; I really fancy you,” the man is heard saying during the incident.  “I don’t know you!” she shouted as she cried for help.

Read Also
Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...
article-image

The woman later shared the bizarre incident on social media. She reported that she was going to the supermarket when the attack occurred, and she also mentioned that she did not know him. She expressed gratitude toward the bystanders who helped her, particularly the four foreigners who stayed with her until the police arrived. 

According to the reports, the accused was immediately arrested. The incident has raised public safety and women's safety in the locality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags...

'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags...

On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public

On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public

VIDEO: Beijing Children’s Dance 'The Tortoise and the Hare Race Again' Goes Viral, Revives...

VIDEO: Beijing Children’s Dance 'The Tortoise and the Hare Race Again' Goes Viral, Revives...

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...

Chaos Erupts As Hundreds Of Drones Malfunction & Land Directly On Audience During Live Show In...

'$10 Is Enough For Whole Family'- American Woman Compares Cost Of Food Outings In India vs USA;...

'$10 Is Enough For Whole Family'- American Woman Compares Cost Of Food Outings In India vs USA;...