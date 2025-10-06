 'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched

'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched

In a shocking incident from Kanpur, a Sub-inspector and cops were recorded as they were physically assaulting a student who arrived to file a complaint. The video is now going viral, taking a dig at how the police themselves have turned into offenders. The clip showed the SI brutally beating the student during the heated confrontation.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched | X @Benarasiyaa

In a shocking incident from Kanpur, a Sub-inspector and cops were recorded as they were physically assaulting a student who arrived to file a complaint. The video is now going viral, taking a dig at how the police themselves have turned into offenders. The clip showed the SI brutally beating the student during the heated confrontation. He slapped him on his face and kicked him in the abdomen, followed by abuse.

The incident came to light when one of the onlookers recorded the video discreetly, in which the entire assault was captured. In the clip, the young student can be seen saying, "He shouldn't have dragged me. This is wrong." The enraged cop then slapped him in the face and kicked him in his abdomen. The student cried in pain and confronted the cop, saying, "You are doing the wrong thing."

WATCH VIDEO:

Other cops intervened in the matter and tried to calm down both the student and the sub-inspector. Later, they were seen forcefully dragging the youth inside the police station. The sub-inspector was seen ordering to put him under bars. One of the accompanists of the youth threatened the cops, saying that he would record a video, to which the SI was seen saying, "bana video, teri g*** tod dunga. (Record video, and I will beat you)" However, the entire incident was already being recorded.

FPJ Shorts
Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video
Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video
Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO
Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO
BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12
BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12
Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case
Delhi Police Issue Notice To MP Resident Sunil Singh In Premanand Maharaj Threat Case

The dispute broke between the youth and police authorities when a student and resident of Naramau was visiting Kidwai Nagar with his friend of Shivrajpur when a cop, in-charge of the Gaushala crossing police post, asked Akshay to stop his bike for checking.

However, when the student accelerated instead of stopping, police chased and detained him. At the police outpost, Tripathi allegedly grabbed Singh by the collar and dragged him inside. When the youth objected, citing that such action was against the law, the officer reportedly lost his temper and started slapping, kicking, and hurling abuses at him.

Kanpur Police Responded To The Viral Video:

The video of the assault went heavily viral on social media and prompted a police enquiry.

Read Also
'Goli Maar Dunga, Koi Bacha Nahi Payega': Kanpur Man Alleged As BJP Leader Brandishes Pistol During...
article-image

Assistant Commissioner of Police Babupurwa issued an official statement saying that the police enquiry is underway and legal action will be taken after the investigation. The official statement by @kanpurnagarpol on X reads, "Taking cognizance of the viral video in the Kidwai Nagar police station area, the Deputy Commissioner of Police South has attached the outpost in-charge to the line, in this regard, the byte given by Assistant Commissioner of Police Babupurwa @Uppolice @dcpskanpur."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

MP News: 'Hum Mama Hain, Sabki Sunte Hain...' Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Congress...

'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To...

'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To...

15 Wives, 30 Children, 100 Servants: African King's Grand Arrival Locks Down Abu Dhabi Airport

15 Wives, 30 Children, 100 Servants: African King's Grand Arrival Locks Down Abu Dhabi Airport

'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags...

'Be My Girlfriend..': Chinese YouTuber Forcefully Grabs 41-Year-Old Woman In Middle Of Street, Drags...

On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public

On Camera: Man Gropes Woman Outside Busy Sweet Shop In Jaipur, Gets Thrashed By Public