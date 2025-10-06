'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched | X @Benarasiyaa

In a shocking incident from Kanpur, a Sub-inspector and cops were recorded as they were physically assaulting a student who arrived to file a complaint. The video is now going viral, taking a dig at how the police themselves have turned into offenders. The clip showed the SI brutally beating the student during the heated confrontation. He slapped him on his face and kicked him in the abdomen, followed by abuse.

The incident came to light when one of the onlookers recorded the video discreetly, in which the entire assault was captured. In the clip, the young student can be seen saying, "He shouldn't have dragged me. This is wrong." The enraged cop then slapped him in the face and kicked him in his abdomen. The student cried in pain and confronted the cop, saying, "You are doing the wrong thing."

WATCH VIDEO:

This is UP police sub-inspector Amit Tripathi, posted in Kanpur. His style of resolving a complaint - a slap to the face and kick to the complainant's abdomen. His fluency with abuses matches the department standards. pic.twitter.com/Lnjb2PdCn8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 6, 2025

Other cops intervened in the matter and tried to calm down both the student and the sub-inspector. Later, they were seen forcefully dragging the youth inside the police station. The sub-inspector was seen ordering to put him under bars. One of the accompanists of the youth threatened the cops, saying that he would record a video, to which the SI was seen saying, "bana video, teri g*** tod dunga. (Record video, and I will beat you)" However, the entire incident was already being recorded.

The dispute broke between the youth and police authorities when a student and resident of Naramau was visiting Kidwai Nagar with his friend of Shivrajpur when a cop, in-charge of the Gaushala crossing police post, asked Akshay to stop his bike for checking.

However, when the student accelerated instead of stopping, police chased and detained him. At the police outpost, Tripathi allegedly grabbed Singh by the collar and dragged him inside. When the youth objected, citing that such action was against the law, the officer reportedly lost his temper and started slapping, kicking, and hurling abuses at him.

Kanpur Police Responded To The Viral Video:

The video of the assault went heavily viral on social media and prompted a police enquiry.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Babupurwa issued an official statement saying that the police enquiry is underway and legal action will be taken after the investigation. The official statement by @kanpurnagarpol on X reads, "Taking cognizance of the viral video in the Kidwai Nagar police station area, the Deputy Commissioner of Police South has attached the outpost in-charge to the line, in this regard, the byte given by Assistant Commissioner of Police Babupurwa @Uppolice @dcpskanpur."