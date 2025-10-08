 On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment

On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment

In a striking rescue operation in West Palm Beach, Florida, a man weighing over 600 pounds had to be lifted out of his apartment by crane to receive urgent medical treatment. The unusual yet necessary procedure drew the attention of residents, who watched as emergency crews carried out the challenging task.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment | X @unlimited_ls

In a striking rescue operation in West Palm Beach, Florida, a man weighing over 600 pounds had to be lifted out of his apartment by crane to receive urgent medical treatment. The unusual yet necessary procedure drew the attention of residents, who watched as emergency crews carried out the challenging task.

According to local reports, the man required immediate medical attention but could not be safely transported through the building’s stairways or doors due to his size. Emergency responders, in coordination with firefighters and medical personnel, deployed a heavy-duty crane to carefully hoist him from his apartment and place him onto a waiting stretcher.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @eddyshipek on Instagram with the caption "This is so sad."

FPJ Shorts
Gold Price Surges ₹2,600 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1.26 Lakh/10 Grams
Gold Price Surges ₹2,600 To Hit Fresh Peak Of ₹1.26 Lakh/10 Grams
DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Pilot Training Irregularities
DGCA Imposes ₹20 Lakh Penalty On IndiGo For Pilot Training Irregularities
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop Eco-Friendly PM Mitra Park, Boosting Sustainable Industrial Growth
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop Eco-Friendly PM Mitra Park, Boosting Sustainable Industrial Growth
Video: Rohit Sharma Freaks Out As Fan Tries To Touch His Feet Before Team India Star Enters His Car
Video: Rohit Sharma Freaks Out As Fan Tries To Touch His Feet Before Team India Star Enters His Car

Footage and images of the rescue quickly circulated online, showing the large-scale equipment maneuvering in a residential area while crews worked cautiously to ensure the man’s safety.

Read Also
Diabetes And Obesity In India: A Silent Epidemic Demanding Action
article-image

There are no official reports on his treatment. Such rescues, though rare, highlight the logistical and medical challenges involved in treating individuals with severe obesity. Health experts note that patients weighing hundreds of pounds often face additional complications when it comes to transport and emergency care, requiring specialized equipment and coordinated efforts.

While the dramatic crane-assisted lift sparked conversations online—ranging from amazement at the technical feat to broader discussions on health and obesity—the focus, for now, remains on the man’s recovery.

Read Also
'A Very Serious Threat': Donald Trump Mocks Venezuelan Military With Video Of Obese Woman Running...
article-image

US President Donald Trump reignited tensions with Caracas after sharing a video on Truth Social portraying Venezuela’s militia as inept.

Trump mocked the 19-second clip, which showed several women, including one who was obese, running with rifles. He sarcastically captioned the post, “TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On...

US Vlogger Tries 'Crab Omelet' For First Time In Chennai's Local Mess; His Reaction Wins Hearts On...

On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment

On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment

'View Of Majestic Himalayas From 200 Km Away': Mount Everest Visible From Bihar's Jainagar With...

'View Of Majestic Himalayas From 200 Km Away': Mount Everest Visible From Bihar's Jainagar With...

VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens

VIDEO: China Deliveryman Rides On Horse To Deliver Parcel To Tourists; Amazes Netizens

'Every Indian Woman Should Experience This Freedom': Shenaz Treasury Shares Video From Brazil

'Every Indian Woman Should Experience This Freedom': Shenaz Treasury Shares Video From Brazil