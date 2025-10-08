On Camera: US Man Weighing Over 600 Pounds Had To Be Lifted By Crane For Medical Treatment | X @unlimited_ls

In a striking rescue operation in West Palm Beach, Florida, a man weighing over 600 pounds had to be lifted out of his apartment by crane to receive urgent medical treatment. The unusual yet necessary procedure drew the attention of residents, who watched as emergency crews carried out the challenging task.

According to local reports, the man required immediate medical attention but could not be safely transported through the building’s stairways or doors due to his size. Emergency responders, in coordination with firefighters and medical personnel, deployed a heavy-duty crane to carefully hoist him from his apartment and place him onto a waiting stretcher.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @eddyshipek on Instagram with the caption "This is so sad."

Footage and images of the rescue quickly circulated online, showing the large-scale equipment maneuvering in a residential area while crews worked cautiously to ensure the man’s safety.

There are no official reports on his treatment. Such rescues, though rare, highlight the logistical and medical challenges involved in treating individuals with severe obesity. Health experts note that patients weighing hundreds of pounds often face additional complications when it comes to transport and emergency care, requiring specialized equipment and coordinated efforts.

While the dramatic crane-assisted lift sparked conversations online—ranging from amazement at the technical feat to broader discussions on health and obesity—the focus, for now, remains on the man’s recovery.

