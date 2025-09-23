'A Very Serious Threat': Donald Trump Mocks Venezuelan Military With Video Of Obese Woman Running With Rifle | X/@TrumpTruthOnX

Washington: US President Donald Trump reignited tensions with Caracas after sharing a video on Truth Social portraying Venezuela’s militia as inept.

Trump mocked the 19-second clip, which showed several women, including one who was obese, running with rifles. He sarcastically captioned the post, “TOP SECRET: We caught the Venezuelan Militia in training. A very serious threat!”

Have a look at it here:

The post came just a week after Trump announced a second US military strike on a Venezuelan vessel, which he alleged was carrying “confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela.” According to his statement, the boat was intercepted in international waters while transporting illegal narcotics, with three men killed in the operation. “TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS. WE ARE HUNTING YOU!” he wrote at the time.

Venezuelan officials have since issued warnings of potential retaliation. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello told NTN24 that while the country did not seek war, “we have also learned to carry out devastating counterattacks when necessary.”

Challenges Against Maduro

The confrontation comes as Maduro faces ongoing challenges to his legitimacy. The United States does not recognise his leadership and placed a $50 million bounty on him over drug-related charges in New York.

A recent survey by global advisory firm Panterra, conducted in late August and shared with The Post, found that most Venezuelans regard Maduro as illegitimately elected, particularly after the disputed July 2024 election. Seventy per cent of respondents said they were not aligned with his government, with more than half believing he could be removed from office within six months.

The same poll highlighted Maduro supporters’ hostility toward Washington. Reportedly, only 6% of his base expressed favourable views of the United States, with just four per cent doing so for Trump.