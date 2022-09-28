Mumbai: Do you want to feel Navratri fervor? Join Garba group at Marine Drive

Group of people playing Garba at Marine Drive |

Navratri, the festival of nine nights began on September 26 and just into the third day we notice the excitement in Mumbaikars. Recently, a group of people started playing Garba at Marine Drive. Their tryst at the sea side went viral in no time and got an attention from industrialist Anand Mahindra who is quite active on Twitter.

Garba in Marine drive 👌

Navrati special 🧡 pic.twitter.com/CDkyZLJXUs — 🇮🇳 Rupen Chowdhury 🚩 (@rupen_chowdhury) September 27, 2022

Taking to the micro blogging site a user wrote, "This is so much fun. (sic)." Another user wrote, "Iss baar navratri pe poore marine drive pe garba hoga. (sic)."

Dance is too good but song I feel like selling cycle? — Cosmic (@Cosmic1107) September 27, 2022

Great going, this is how it used to be, only lots of fun and devotion. — anil nag 2.0🇮🇳 (@RudraBvm) September 27, 2022

That is so much fun!! 🙂 — Pankaj (@cmc_pankaj) September 27, 2022

Garba is a craze for Gujaratis, find a place and they are there to dance this is Mumbai's Marine Drive rather Nariman point pic.twitter.com/g4wjtSTho7 — 💝🌹💖jaggirmRanbir💖🌹💝 (@jaggirm) September 26, 2022

🇮🇳 *Mumbai:* Not waiting for Evening, _Morning Garba At Marine Drive_ . pic.twitter.com/XpXcEqYyTo — Radhe Radhe (@Vinod80538199) September 26, 2022

Iss baar navratri pe poore marine drive pe garba hoga — Virag Mehta (@VEGPULAAO) September 21, 2022

Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat! 😊) pic.twitter.com/vaGNSVSybE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2022

Well Sir , leave Mumbai and Gujarat . The Indians in the Arab world don’t stay behind . This was at the @luluhypr UAE .. pic.twitter.com/XrnwqQmbEH — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) September 27, 2022

The environment of Marine drive on every Sunday morning is just Amazing..ppl r singing, dancing, playing games etc etc❤️ pic.twitter.com/CVKk4paG2A — JB227MusicLover (@MusicLoverJB227) September 27, 2022