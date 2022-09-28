Mumbai: Do you want to feel Navratri fervor? Join Garba group at Marine Drive

e-Paper Get App
Many people formed a group and started playing Garba, following the same classic dance steps

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
Group of people playing Garba at Marine Drive |

Navratri, the festival of nine nights began on September 26 and just into the third day we notice the excitement in Mumbaikars. Recently, a group of people started playing Garba at Marine Drive. Their tryst at the sea side went viral in no time and got an attention from industrialist Anand Mahindra who is quite active on Twitter.

Taking to the micro blogging site a user wrote, "This is so much fun. (sic)." Another user wrote, "Iss baar navratri pe poore marine drive pe garba hoga. (sic)."

A video of the same was also tweeted by the industrialist Anand Mahindra, look at his tweet below: 

Watch the video tweeted by the user, showing Garba being played in UAE:

