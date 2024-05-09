Shocking VIDEO: Crane Falls Due To Excessive Weight During Maharana Pratap Anniversary Celebration In UP's Mainpuri

Shocking VIDEO: Overcrowded Crane Tilts During Maharana Pratap Anniversary Celebration In UP's Mainpuri | Twitter

Mainpuri: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a crane suddenly fell due to excessive weight in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that few people climbed on the crane during a procession to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap and the crane overturned, causing the people on the crane to fall to the ground.

The incident occurred at Karhal Chowk during the anniversary of Maharana Pratap when the people of Rajput Sabha gathered on the occasion to garland the statue. The people were full of enthusiasm as they were celebrating the occasion.

About The Incident

Many people climbed up the crane to garland the statue, due to which the crane tilted forward and the vehicle on which the crane was fixed overturned. There was a huge crowd present at the spot to witness the ceremony. Luckily, the people dispersed when the crane came crashing down, and no one got injured in the incident.

Crane Tilts Due To Excessive Weight

The truck on which the crane was fixed also overturned, and there was no one present at the spot. The people present during the ceremony then started to push the tilted crane and put it back to its original position and started shouting in joy. The ceremony carried on and the damaged crane was not used any further.

Huge Mishap Averted

A huge mishap was averted as the crane fell on no man's land. Many people could have suffered serious injuries in the accident, and it could have been fatal.

Video Viral

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it can also be seen that around four youths who were sitting on the crane fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries. There are reports that the machine was fixed and then taken away from the spot by the Municipal authorities.

Controversy Around The Statue

There are also reports that the Samajwadi Party leaders had garlanded the same statue a few days ago, after which the BJP supporters washed the statue with Gangajal. The incident sparked a controversy amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024.