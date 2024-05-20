Just Wow! Indian Woman Wins ₹8.3 Crore Dubai Lottery (Duty Free)

Indian Woman Wins ₹8.3 Crore Dubai Lottery | Canva

It was a super lucky gift money that a husband gave his wife on their 16th wedding anniversary. Harnek Singh who gifted his partner Payal Dh1,000 later enjoyed a money shower. The Punjab-based woman got herself a lottery ticket from the money, which made her win a million dollar (Rs. 8.3 crore). She won a $1 million prize at the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium draw this May.

Payal's online ticket secures win

Payal purchased a ticket with three 3s on her ticket and it read "3337." This lucky DDF ticket she picked online made her the winner of something she kept trying for more than a decade. According to reports, she has been purchasing tickets and wanting it secure a lottery for the last twelve years, but this time her dream came true.

"I used to buy DDF lottery tickets once or twice a year at the airport, but last time I made an exception by buying a ticket online for the first time," she was quoted as saying in media reports. With her massive win, Payal has reportedly become the 229th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire lottery.

More details

It is believed that most buyers of this promotion are Indian nations. The lottery allows people to claim as much as one million dollar. It offers only 5,000 tickets, and it was launched in 1999.

On the draw date May 16, Payal won the prize money. A British national named Nasrin S, who collected her ticket from an offline store with the number "3184" also was declared a winner on the same draw date.