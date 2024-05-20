 Chennai: 33-Year-Old Mother Of Rescued Toddler Dies By 'Suicide' After Being Trolled For Negligence
Chennai: 33-Year-Old Mother Of Rescued Toddler Dies By 'Suicide' After Being Trolled For Negligence

Chennai: 33-Year-Old Mother Of Rescued Toddler Dies By 'Suicide' After Being Trolled For Negligence

Weeks after the kid was rescued, and the criticism went high, the 33-year-old mother was found hanging in her residence.

Updated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
33-Year-Old Chennai Mother Of Rescued Toddler Dies By 'Suicide'

Tamil Nadu: Remember the video of a toddler who fell on a roof of a high rise in Chennai? The mother of the child, who was rescued by miraculously rescued by neighbours, has reportedly died by suicide on May 18. Identified as Ramya, a Chennai-based IT worker, was trolled on the internet over her negligence that let the kid recklessly falls off his flat to hang on a roof. Weeks after the kid was rescued, and the criticism went high, the 33-year-old mother was found hanging in her residence.

Found hanging at residence

According to reports, Ramya went to her parents' house near Coimbatore (Karamadai) after the concerning incident that took place during late April and went viral on social media. She went there along with the child to escape the hate she received from the people of the city over the accident.

However, on Saturday, she was found hanging at the residence. When people took her body to the nearby hospital after learning about the incident, she was declared dead at the healthcare.

Read Also
Chennai Baby Rescue VIDEO: Toddler Hanging From Roof Miraculously Saved By Neighbours Forming Human...
Undergoing depression

A report in Online Manorama news pointed out that the deceased was battling mental health issues. It stated that the working mother was undergoing treatment for depression.

Now, people have alleged that the case of Ramya's death is a result of the backlash she faced over her ignorance that risked the life of her child. They sadly called it, "The price of online toxicity and trolling." "Social Media Trolling can destroy your mental health and can take your life. Not everyone can handle," read tweets.

