Chennai: 33-Year-Old Mother Of Rescued Toddler Dies By 'Suicide' After Being Trolled For Negligence

33-Year-Old Chennai Mother Of Rescued Toddler Dies By 'Suicide' |

Tamil Nadu: Remember the video of a toddler who fell on a roof of a high rise in Chennai? The mother of the child, who was rescued by miraculously rescued by neighbours, has reportedly died by suicide on May 18. Identified as Ramya, a Chennai-based IT worker, was trolled on the internet over her negligence that let the kid recklessly falls off his flat to hang on a roof. Weeks after the kid was rescued, and the criticism went high, the 33-year-old mother was found hanging in her residence.

Found hanging at residence

According to reports, Ramya went to her parents' house near Coimbatore (Karamadai) after the concerning incident that took place during late April and went viral on social media. She went there along with the child to escape the hate she received from the people of the city over the accident.

However, on Saturday, she was found hanging at the residence. When people took her body to the nearby hospital after learning about the incident, she was declared dead at the healthcare.

Undergoing depression

A report in Online Manorama news pointed out that the deceased was battling mental health issues. It stated that the working mother was undergoing treatment for depression.

Remember this miraculous rescue of a baby in Chennai?



The mother has allegedly died by suicide as a result of endless trolling of how she let this happen to her baby…



The price of online toxicity and trolling!!! https://t.co/Fv9DgLo4cW — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) May 20, 2024

Social Media Trolling can destroy your mental health and can take your life. Not everyone can handle. https://t.co/h9L2dMFl1X — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) May 20, 2024

Social media is a juvenile place filled with adults who used to bullies and those who couldn't be, being bullies just the same under anonymity cloak. https://t.co/4i7IV6zVIC — vijay (@vijaytherock21) May 20, 2024

Strict laws and punishments for "Online bullying" are the need of the hour. https://t.co/5WfakBosfQ — Manoj Kumar S (@manu369741) May 20, 2024

Now, people have alleged that the case of Ramya's death is a result of the backlash she faced over her ignorance that risked the life of her child. They sadly called it, "The price of online toxicity and trolling." "Social Media Trolling can destroy your mental health and can take your life. Not everyone can handle," read tweets.