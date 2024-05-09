Viral Video: Brand New Car Crashes Into Temple Pillar Minutes After Inauguration Ritual In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

In what seems to be a moment of huge embarrassment to a Tamil Nadu resident who was just about to embark on using his newly purchased car, as he started the car to mark his first drive, he by mistake pressed the accelerator instead of brake ending up hitting the pillar of a temple. The incident was reported in the premises of a temple in Cuddalore. The name of the temple and exact location and date of incident is still not clear. The video of the dramatic crash is doing rounds on social media.

The video was posted by an X (Formerly Twitter) user @News3Sixty who said in his post, "In Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, a new car met with an accident while offering prayers at a temple. Actually, the car owner put his foot on the accelerator instead of the brake. Due to this, the car suddenly collided with a pillar of the temple. "

The incident took place just minutes after the youth identified as Sudhakar performed all customary rituals in the temple to mark his new beginning after buying a new car and was willing to perform the formality of driving the new car for the first time. As soon as he started the car, his one mistake lead to a massive damage to the brand new car. Fortunately no one was hurt in the accident.

Tragic incident on May 3

The incident came five days after a pregnant woman died after falling off moving train near Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore district. The woman was identified as Kasthuri (22) from Tirusulam, Chennai who was travelling in the Kollam Express with her husband Suresh Kumar and other relatives for her baby shower function in Tenkasi district. Police said that the woman, who was seven months pregnant, rushed to the washroom after experiencing nausea. Later she tragically slipped and fell from the train.