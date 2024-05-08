Rajasthan Accident Video: 6 Members Of Family Killed In Horrific Crash Near Sawai-Madhopur

Rajasthan Tragedy: CCTV Video Captures Horrific Accident That Killed All 6 Members Of Family In Sawai-Madhopur |

Sawai-Madhopur: A horrific CCTV video has surfaced capturing the May 5 accident in which six members of a family were killed and two others injured after their car was hit by a vehicle in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. CCTV video has captured the exact moment of the tragic crash. The accident was reported on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Banas river bridge. The family was on its way to offer prayers at a Ganesh temple in Sawai Madhopur when the accident took place.

It can be seen in the video that a speeding truck suddenly took a U-turn resulting in a collision with a car on a busy highway. Several bystanders ran away out of panic as the crash was extremely horrific. Some people standing near the truck on the roadside jumped over the railing and ran away. While the truck has been seized by the police, truck driver is still absconding.

As per a report of PTI, Sub-Inspector at Bonli police station, Dharampal Singh, said, "Six members of a family were killed and two injured in the accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their car. Those killed in the accident are Manish Sharma and his wife Anita, Kailash Sharma and his wife Santosh, and Satish Sharma and his wife Poonam, police said. The injured, Sharma's children Manan and Deepali, have been hospitalised."

Police Statement

Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the owner of the vehicle that hit the car. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and it will be conducted after family members arrive.