Instagram Reel Suggesting Top 3 Places To Travel After Appraisal Is Not Really Want You Think It Is

Viral Reel Shows Top 3 Places To Travel After Appraisal | Instagram

Congratulations if you received an appraisal at your workplace. You might be looking for ways to celebrate it, right? Some of the popular ways to feel happy about the salary hike is seen to be going bar hopping or enjoying a travel to your dream destination. What's up for you? Considering the second aspect, there's a reel going viral on Instagram which suggests you some places you can travel to after an appraisal.

Before you take a look at the reel, let us ask you which place do you wish to go to celebrate the increment? Wait, in case you are thinking this reel will give you travel spot recommendations, you might be not meet your expectations. Yes, you got us right that this video has a catch. Why should we say it all? Take a look at the video yourself to figure out first.

Top 3 places to visit after appraisal; watch reel

The video which has now went viral 3.4 million views was shared on Instagram by a page named IT Vloggers, where they mentioned the reel to be inspired from a travel lover named Nitish Kumar.

What's the catch in the viral video?

The video opens by showing a night drive on a silent road, making it feel like a travel video. However, only to fool you and grab your attention. What follows is something you didn't think of. "A good appraisal is a myth," said the video while suggesting three places to visit after a so-called appraisal. In case, you can't wait more to know the three sites the reel asked you to check out, they were job-search portals such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, and Glassdoor.

Netizens react

Didn't expect that coming? Viewers were clueless that the viral reel would take them to sites suggesting them to find a new job, instead of recommending actual places one could visit. On this note, netizens reacted in the comments section by sharing laughter emojis having realised how the clip fooled them.