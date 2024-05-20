Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Of India Uses 'Wow Adi You're So Smart' Meme To Draw Attention Of Voters

ECI's 'Wow Adi You're So Smart' Meme Post | Instagram

There's hardly anybody who would not want themselves to be called smart and talented. In case you are a Bollywood fan, you might have, by now, remembered the well-known dialogue by actor Jaaved Jaaferi in his film Dhamaal which revolves are being smart. Yes, you got it right if you said, "Adi you're so smart." In a recent post, the Election Commission of India used this popular meme dialogue to notify voters about the Lok Sabha polls taking place in the country and urging them to exercise their right to vote.

Check post below

The ECI's post which was shared on social media, earlier this May, read, "Election day par vote karo taaki sab log bolein (Vote on election day so that everyone could say): Adi you're so smart." "Wow Adi you are so smart, kyun ki tumne vote de kar apni duties fulfill ki (Because you have voted and fulfilled your duty)," it read further.

More About The Dhamaal Meme

The film Dhamaal which has entertained many people across generations seems have given rise to several memes. The movie which was released in the cinemas in 2017 had Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles along with much-loved stars Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Manoj Pahwa.

Those who have watched the movie couldn't have missed the dialogue delivered by Javed Jaffrey, who repeatedly says in several scenes, "I'm not so smart na..." To which, he receives the viral reply "Wow Adi, you're so smart. Mama will be so proud of you" which is now a trending meme template that quite often circulates on the internet.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

India is witnessing the Lok Sabha elections across the country, which is being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The results are said to be declared on June 4.

On May 20, under the fifth phase of the polls, Mumbaikars went to the polling booths to cast their vote. Across booths, the timings for voting starts at 7 am and extends until 6 pm. On the voting day in Mumbai, common people, politicians, actors, and many others were seen voting at their respective constituencies and getting inked.