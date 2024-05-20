Viral Post: Mumbai Police Reminds People To Get Inked By Voting, Calls It 'Only Monday BLUES To Look Forward To'

Mumbai Police Reminds People To Get Inked By Voting | Instagram

Mumbai is observing polling in its constituencies for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 20. On this note, Mumbai Police reminded every citizen to cast their vote and perform the duty of a responsible citizen. Like often, they kept their post punny, and called voting "The only Monday Blues to look forward to." The words reflected on the blue ink administered on voters once they have exercised their right at their respective polling booths.

Check post below

Monday Blues? Here's Monday Motivation

The Mumbai Police used popular phrases that roll out on the internet with respect to people's mood on a Monday, which marks the start of a work week. Having made their "Monday Blues" statement, they also touched upon some "Monday Motivation." The post was captioned to read: "What would be a better #MondayMotivation than electing your representatives?"

Post goes viral on Instagram

The post was shared on social media a day ahead of the voting date. It surfaced as a reminder for Mumbaikars to participate in the general elections and vote. Their post was simple, yet impressive, as it played around phrases that revolve around Monday.

The way in which the police team mentioned about Monday blues and motivation let the post go viral by attracting more thousands of likes. "Are yaar mumbai police your creative team is just," commented internet users. People echoed their voices to agree with the message circulated there, and wrote, "Mumbaikar Vote Karr."