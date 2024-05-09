Nagpur Shocker: Auto Driver Parks Vehicle In Secluded Place, Molests School Girl Before Dropping Her Back Home; Nabbed After Chilling Video Surfaces

Nagpur: A Class 10 student who was riding back home from school with her regular auto driver went through a disturbing incident on Wednesday when he approached her inappropriately. The girl was ferried by the 25-year-old autorickshaw wala to a secluded place which reportedly differed by the daily route where he molested the school girl. The incident took place at Omkar Nagar area in Nagpur.

Video records auto driver's disturbing act

The chilling visual opened showing the man standing outside his vehicle and sneaking into the back seat where the minor girl was seated. It recorded the molestation act on camera and showed the auto driver repeatedly turning backwards to touch the girl in an inappropriate manner, making her uncomfortable.

(Warning: Viewer discretion is advised)

School girl tries to safeguard herself

The school girl was seen making gestures suggesting to shoo him away from her. She placed both her hands in front of her to deny his actions and closeness. In her cry and attempt to safeguard herself, she tried moving as behind as possible to escape the reach of the driver trying to badly touch her front his seat.

A report in the Times Of India stated that minor is still under shock over the unfortunate incident. It was noted that the auto driver had been ferrying the girl for nearly two years.

Police action follows: Culprit nabbed; POCSO case filed

A couple who was on the route managed to spot the incident and take action over it. They filmed the driver's wrongdoing and the video later reached the police. No sooner, the cops searched for the driver and nabbed him within hours.

A POCSO case has been registered against the driver for molesting the minor girl. This took place after her parents filed a complaint with the Ajni police station. No FIR filed in this regard.