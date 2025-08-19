Man Attempts To Kidnap Child In Stroller At US Railway Platform, Runs Away When Bystanders Intervene; Arrested- VIDEO | X @FoxNews

A US man was arrested for attempting to kidnap a child from stroller of a woman at a railway station in Utah state. The man claimed that the child was his and started asking for it, the mother of the child started shouting for help in panicked, that's when bystanders barged in and intervened the matter. The accused fled the scene but was arrested later. The whole scene was captured on the CCTV camera and is going viral on the Internet.

The accused is identified as Benjamin Dillman who is 56-year-old. He faced charges for attempting to kidnap a child and assulted its mother on July 29. According to Fox News, "Arresting documents said Dillman walked toward a woman pushing a stroller, making her uncomfortable. She started walking away when he allegedly followed her, saying, "This is my baby, give her to me."

Fox News posted the video on X. The caption of the video reads, "Benjamin Dillman, 56, was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a baby from a stroller in Utah. He allegedly said, "This is my baby, give her to me."

Benjamin Dillman, 56, was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a baby from a stroller in Utah. He allegedly said, "This is my baby, give her to me."

Reports said that the accused shoved the woman's face and grabbed the child while trying to remove the seat belt straps. A bystander intervened the matter and pushed away the accused before he was able to take off the stroller seat belt.

Accused Arrested By Police

The accused walked away from the scene and was shortly arrested by Utah Transit Authority Police Department. Police recommended he not be released on bail, saying Dillman was homeless and only had a shelter as an address. "His actions were particularly brazen and constitute a substantial danger to the community," the officer wrote. Dillman remains in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail.