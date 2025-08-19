Mumbai Rains: From 'Uber Boat Services' To 'Floating Slippers', Netizens Spark Memefest As City Faces Heavy Downpour

Mumbai: Mumbai city and suburbs, along with Thane, Palghar, and Kalyan regions, have been facing heavy downpour for the past two days. However, netizens are erupting into memefest on social media, along with alerting citizens of the severe conditions outside. While half of the social media is demanding holidays and work from home alternatives in private offices, some are also expressing distress over how they reached offices in extreme waterlogged conditions.
Ola/Uber To Start Boat Services In Mumbai?
Netizens are jokingly asking Ola and Uber companies to start boat cab services in Mumbai. While one AI video is going viral, which shows a commuter booking an Uber boat, the driver reached the destination with a boat for real.
WATCH HERE:
On the other hand, one user on X jokingly asked if anyone saw his slipper floating toward Bandra. He wrote on a picture of a floating slipper, "If anyone sees my chappal floating toward Bandra, please return. It left me near Kurla. #MumbaiRains."
Netizens Spark Memefest:
Mumbai Rain Updates:
The city woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday after continuous showers through the night, leading to widespread disruption across transport, education, and daily life. With rainfall showing no signs of abating, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for Mumbai and several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune.
Several low-lying areas, including Byculla, Gandhi Market in Sion, Dadar, Andheri, and Vile Parle, were submerged in knee-deep water. Visuals from across the city showed residents wading through flooded streets. The Andheri subway was closed for traffic movement amid heavy rains.