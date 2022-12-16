'Trolling Pakistan at next level': Twitter reacts as Jaishankar slams terrorism with Hillary Clinton's 'Snake' remark

The world sees Pakistan as the "epicentre" of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, asserting that the international community has not forgotten where the menace stems from, despite the brain fog induced by over two years of COVID-19.

S Jaishankar was addressing reporters at the UN Security Council while he quoted Hillary Clinton's words, "If you have snakes in your backyard, you can't expect them to bite only your neighbours." The comment came as the reporter asked the Indian minister to respond on the statements made by Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about Kashmir.

"If you want to see success of multilateralism then you can allow implementation of UNSC resolution when it comes to Kashmir, prove multilateralism succeeds, prove UNSC under your (India) presidency can succeed & deliver peace in our region," Bhutto said earlier at the UNSC.

In 2011, Clinton had told during a joint news conference with then Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, "It's like that old story - you can't keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours. Eventually those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard." "We asked very specifically for greater cooperation from the Pakistani side to squeeze the Haqqani network and other terrorists because we know that trying to eliminate terrorists and safe havens on one side of the border is not going to work," she added.

Meanwhile, as Jaishankar revoked the 'snake' remark to slam Pakistan, netizens took to praise India's bold stand.

