FPJ Rewind 2022: 5 witty advisory posts by Mumbai police that educated and entertained netizens

If you are an ardent social media user, you can't skip the interesting posts often shared by the Mumbai Police. Since the last 365 days or even more, the force has tried to prove and project an image that they are friendly and approachable as they shared quirky and relatable posts.

Even if the posts addressed vital issues, the police team were super creative in keeping them engaging, educative and entertaining. Many netizens have liked the approach of the social media team of the Mumbai Police for being trending and apt. Most posts were flooded with comments in praise of the creators.

Be it the Binod meme or the cyclic repeat trend, Mumbai Police tweaked their advisory messages in sync to the recent mood in the city and the internet. With their witty creatives, they communicated to ensure road safety, need for strong passwords, and so on...

Let's take a quick glance trying to recap a few witty advisory posts by the Mumbai Police from January - December 2022:

Cyclic life pattern that made trendy Instagram reels

Mumbai Police was seen vibing to the latest Instagram trend that shows people reflecting on the cyclic pattern of scenarios and interdependency. The topic chosen by the team was regarding cyber security and protection of OTPs. Let's not explain it as you will enjoy when you watch the video yourself.

Check the video right here:

Mumbai Police become a Harry Potter fan

Are you a Harry Potter fan? You couldn't have missed this post that went viral for the sense of humour and relatable content. Mumbai Police extended an approachable attitude suggesting people to get in touch with them during concerns as they wrote, "Expecto Patrol-lus." The key phrase happens to be the most powerful defensive charms from the HP comics and the police force notified that they are there to protect the city and its people as they penned "always expect our patrol."

Dandiya ras-themed road safety message

During the days of Navratri, the Mumbai Police was seen vibing in the festival mood to share its advisory post. As you may know that the celebration period doesn't complete itself without enjoying garba and dandiya-ras, the police team's Instagram post hinted people to dance and enjoy the nine-day festival and follow road safety norms eachday. "Everyday of the year," they captioned a image showing a seat belt sign.

Binod meme gets helmet twist

The Instagram post cautioned bikers to use helmets and slammed those who irresponsibilty skipped the safety measure even amid heavy rains in Mumbai. "Dekh raha hai na binod" post by the city police evoked hilarious reactions in the comments section as people enjoyed the police in sync with the viral Binod meme.

TMKOC vibe hits Mumbai Police

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that is watched in several households to mark family time. During the days of 2022, the city police pulled in popular dialogues from the TV series and gave it an awareness twist towards road safety. Remember Popat Lal's dialogue "Cancel, cancel, cancel?" The Mumbai Police added text to say "Unneccessary honking is cancelled!"

We have counted five already, however, you won't be bored for sure. How about relooking into one more quirky post shared by the Mumbai Police from this year?

Dig into drug consumption during Holi festival

As people consumed special prasad of the Holi festival and later filled their hands with colours to enjoy the occasion, the Instagram post by the police team cautioned them to stay away from drug abuse. In their creative social media post they wrote "Let's Not Holi-cinate" and further captioned it to read, "Play with colors, not imagine them! We will catch you 'red-handed' otherwise."