Jio Cinema memes: As FIFA World Cup ends, users uninstall the football match live-streaming app

Argentina vs France, the final match at the world football tournament ended with Messi's team winning the game. Users who installed Jio Cinema to watch the live-streaming of the match from Qatar are now all minds to send it back to the app store

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
The FIFA season came to end last night as the Argentine team won the World Cup with an enticing and unpredictable play against France. As soon as the final match ended, users who installed Jio Cinema to watch the live-streaming of the match from Qatar planned to uninstall it and make space in their devices. Twitter has been flooded with memes marking the farewell of the app from the phones of several users.

Some also thanked the app for the "wonderful streaming." However, some relooked into the days of errors and glitches where the app kept buffering.

Check out some reactions:

