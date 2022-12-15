Zomato's quirky message for foodie football fans will leave you in laughter gags | fpj

Zomato took to vibe in the football season as we get closer to the final match at the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, the message wasn't a clear promotion of the sport, it was well-curated to tickle laughter. The food delivery brand notified its app users with a pun-based text that read "FIFA FUFU FIFI."

Before revealing what the message really hinted at, we request you to imagine the situation of sipping in some hot beverage. Did you just scream because the hot-served food hit your palate and hurt your tooth and gums? That's exactly what Zomato was trying to convey when it shared the quirky message. "Galti se garam soup peeliya doston (Had hot soup by mistake, friends)," the message completed itself.

Having read the app notification, people would have related to the instance of trying out hot-served beverage or snack. Though the text came amid the FIFA season, it had a foodie flavour to impress football fans.

Meanwhile, talking of the game, the world tournament looks forward to host the finals this Sunday. The race for the title is between France and Argentina.