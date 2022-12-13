'Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t': Blinkit sets Twitter trend with viral tweet, netizens share epic replies | Twitter

Blinkit took to engage it's customers in a recent tweet where they suggested what they can deliver and what they fail to, the message came in a witty way. "Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t," the e-commerce based grocery delivery app tweeted. Soon after the text hit Twitter users, they couldn't refrain from vibing in the mood.

Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t 👀 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) December 12, 2022

The way in which Blinkit framed its message became a trend and caught the attention of netizens. They began sharing their versions towards the tweet and came up with some epic replies. "Butter we can deliver, promotion we can’t," replied a user while another said, "Mixers we can deliver, friends we can’t."

Butter we can deliver, promotion we can’t💀 — ishita (@naaahopayega) December 12, 2022

Mixers we can deliver, friends we can’t. — Rahul Paul (@betterrcallpaul) December 12, 2022

Not just did individuals enjoy to comment in the trend, some brands and companies also vibed in Blinkit's style. A Twitter handle named GoMechanic Workshops wrote, "Cars we can service, driving skills we can't." Meanwhile, a volunteer driven company 'The Product Folks' tweeted, "Skills we can deliver, experience we can't.

Cars we can service, driving skills we can't 🤷‍♂️ — GoMechanic Workshops (@GoMechanic_Blog) December 12, 2022

Skills we can deliver, experience we can't 👀 — The Product Folks 🚀 (@TheProductfolks) December 12, 2022

While most took to sync their say in Blinkit's 'can and can't' style, some also poured classic memes in the reply section.



Check out reactions

Order we can book, payment we can't do 🤣🤣 — Kenzee (@_imsanjay) December 12, 2022

Please do a Collab with Tinder 😆 Mastt chalega dhandha 😂 — Sanskari (@kshama76293770) December 13, 2022