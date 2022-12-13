e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Condoms we can deliver, partner we can't': Blinkit sets Twitter trend with viral tweet, netizens share epic replies

'Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t': Blinkit sets Twitter trend with viral tweet, netizens share epic replies

"Butter we can deliver, promotion we can’t," replied a user while another said, "Mixers we can deliver, friends we can’t."

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
'Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t': Blinkit sets Twitter trend with viral tweet, netizens share epic replies | Twitter
Blinkit took to engage it's customers in a recent tweet where they suggested what they can deliver and what they fail to, the message came in a witty way. "Condoms we can deliver, partner we can’t," the e-commerce based grocery delivery app tweeted. Soon after the text hit Twitter users, they couldn't refrain from vibing in the mood.

The way in which Blinkit framed its message became a trend and caught the attention of netizens. They began sharing their versions towards the tweet and came up with some epic replies. "Butter we can deliver, promotion we can’t," replied a user while another said, "Mixers we can deliver, friends we can’t."

Not just did individuals enjoy to comment in the trend, some brands and companies also vibed in Blinkit's style. A Twitter handle named GoMechanic Workshops wrote, "Cars we can service, driving skills we can't." Meanwhile, a volunteer driven company 'The Product Folks' tweeted, "Skills we can deliver, experience we can't.

While most took to sync their say in Blinkit's 'can and can't' style, some also poured classic memes in the reply section.


Check out reactions

