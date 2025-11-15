 Wikipedia Co-Founder Jimmy Wales Snaps At Podcast Host, Storms Out Of Interview In Less Than A Minute Over Being Asked If He's 'Founder Or Co-founder'; Video Viral
The tension began almost immediately after Wales introduced himself as the 'founder of Wikipedia.' Jung, perhaps knowingly wading into a long-standing, sensitive debate, immediately questioned the title, asking for clarification on whether he was the founder or co-founder. Wales' immediate reaction was one of clear frustration. "I don't care," he stated forcefully.

Prathamesh Kharade
Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
Berlin (Germany): Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales abruptly terminated a podcast interview on the German political show Jung & Naiv on Friday, storming off the set after being repeatedly pressed by host Tilo Jung over his status as the project's 'founder or co-founder.' The exchange, which lasted less than a minute, has been dubbed the 'shortest interview' in the show's history and has quickly gone viral across social media.

The tension began almost immediately after Wales introduced himself as the 'founder of Wikipedia.' Jung, perhaps knowingly wading into a long-standing, sensitive debate, immediately questioned the title, asking for clarification on whether he was the founder or co-founder. Wales' immediate reaction was one of clear frustration. "I don't care," he stated forcefully. "It's the dumbest question in the world," he added.

Despite Wales' evident distaste for the topic, the host persisted, pointing out that there appears to be a dispute over the issue, a clear reference to the historical conflict regarding the role of Larry Sanger, who is also widely credited as a co-founder. Jung continued to push for the facts, asking Wales to confirm, "But for you, you're the founder?"

The repeated questioning proved to be the breaking point. Wales snapped back, declaring, "Can I just say again, it doesn't matter. I've answered your question four times." Without another word, he rose quickly from his seat and walked off-camera.

A 'Stupid Question' Ends The Interview

As Wales exited, Jung asked in confusion, "What's going on?" Wales, shouting back over his shoulder, stated definitively, "It's stupid. Don't ask me stupid questions!"

The brief but explosive incident highlights Wales' known sensitivity regarding the distinction between founder and co-founder, a narrative he has previously downplayed as unimportant. The controversy has followed Wikipedia since its inception in 2001, revolving around the respective contributions of Wales and Sanger.

