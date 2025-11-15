 Viral Video: Seal Cheats Death In Dramatic Orca Hunt, Climbs Onto Boat For Survival Near Seattle
A wildlife photographer on a whale-watching excursion near Seattle in US captured an extraordinary life-and-death drama between a harbour seal and a pod of killer whales. The chase quickly took a dramatic turn when the seal swam frantically toward her boat. Within seconds, the terrified seal scrambled onto the rear swim platform, using the vessel as a floating refuge.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
Seattle (US): A wildlife photographer on a whale-watching excursion near Seattle in US captured an extraordinary life-and-death drama between a harbour seal and a pod of killer whales, ending with the seal escaping by climbing onto the back of her boat. The gripping sequence reportedly unfolded in the Salish Sea, roughly 40 miles northwest of Seattle, when photographer Charvet Drucker spotted at least eight orcas exhibiting hunting behaviour.

Details Of The Horrifying Hunt Sequence

Drucker was aboard a rented 20-foot boat near her home on a nearby island when she noticed the whales moving in a coordinated formation, slapping their tails and circling the water. Using her zoom lens, she soon realized they were chasing a harbour seal desperately trying to escape. One of her photographs captured the seal airborne above the churning waters as the orcas closed in, leading her to believe she had documented the marine mammal’s final moments.

However, the chase quickly took a dramatic turn when the seal swam frantically toward Drucker’s boat. Following marine protection guidelines, the engine was cut to avoid harming or disturbing the whales. Within seconds, the terrified seal scrambled onto the rear swim platform, using the vessel as a floating refuge. Although wildlife rules prohibit any physical interference, Drucker continued filming, emotionally reacting as the seal looked directly at her.

The orcas, known for their sophisticated hunting strategies, did not abandon the pursuit immediately. Instead, they attempted to force the seal back into the water using a technique known as wave-washing, a method documented by scientists since the 1980s. Drucker recorded footage showing the whales diving in synchronized formations to generate waves against the boat, causing the seal to slip off at least once before climbing back to safety.

Pods Swam Away Eventually

After nearly 15 minutes, the pod eventually swam away. Only when the whales were no longer visible did the group restart the engine and cautiously navigate toward shore, allowing the seal to remain aboard. Once near a safer coastal area, the seal voluntarily left the boat and returned to the water.

Drucker, who has previously photographed orcas with dead seals in their jaws, admitted to feeling conflicted during the encounter. While she normally supports the natural hunting of Bigg’s, or transient, orcas, known for their diverse diets and strong survival success, she briefly found herself rooting for the prey. “I’m totally Team Orca,” she said, “but once that seal was on the boat, I became Team Seal,” she said in a conversation with The Associated Press on Thursday.

